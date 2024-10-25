Vikings lose standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw for the rest of the season with knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw will have season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee, a devastating development for a team that was undefeated a week ago but has since endured a series of setbacks.

Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Friday that Darrisaw tore his ACL and MCL during Thursday night’s loss at the Los Angeles Rams. Darrisaw was placed on injured reserve, opening a spot on the active roster for tight end T.J. Hockenson, who spent the first eight weeks on the physically unable to perform list recovering from ACL and MCL tears he suffered in the third-to-last game of last season.

In the closing seconds of the first half of Minnesota’s 30-20 loss, Darrisaw was blocking outside linebacker Jared Verse on a running play when safety Jaylen McCollough lost his balance on a tackle attempt and inadvertently rolled into the back of Darrisaw’s leg.

“He’d really developed into one of our core leaders, clearly one of our offensive pillars that we have leaned on a lot,” O’Connell said. “It’s going to be a significant loss, but we’ve all got to do a little more, and it starts with me.”

Darrisaw limped off with assistance from the medical staff and left SoFi Stadim on crutches. He was replaced for the rest of the game by veteran David Quessenberry, but the Vikings might feel the need to acquire another tackle with rookie Walter Rouse the only other one on the active roster behind stalwart right tackle Brian O’Neill. Rouse was a sixth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma.

O’Connell said Rouse would be in the conversation about the new lineup, with guard Dalton Risner also due to be ready soon from a back injury that has sidelined him since training camp. Current starting left guard Blake Brandel started three games at left tackle in 2022 when Darrisaw was out.

Darrisaw, a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech, has blossomed into one of the best players at his position in the NFL, strong enough in protection against the game’s best edge defenders to rarely need double-team help and a force in run blocking as well. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Darrisaw signed a four-year contract extension at the beginning of training camp worth more than $100 million.

Darrisaw has yet to play a full season as a pro. He missed time early in his rookie year recovering from groin surgery, was held out for three games in 2022 after a concussion and played in a career-high 15 games last season.

The Vikings (5-2) were the last unbeaten team in the NFC before losing 31-29 to the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday and then to the Rams on Thursday. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 3.

Hockenson’s injury last year occurred exactly two months later than Darrisaw’s did this year. That means Darrisaw has a much more realistic opportunity to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

“I know C.D. will be right back where he was this year, which is one of the best left tackles in football,” O’Connell said. “I love everything about the progression of his career right up until this moment.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.