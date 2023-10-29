Vikings’ Kirk Cousins leaves game with ankle injury in 4th quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has left his team’s game with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after injuring his right ankle early in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings led 24-10 when Cousins walked gingerly to the sideline after getting sacked for a second consecutive play, a series that ended with Green Bay’s Karl Brooks blocking Greg Joseph’s 44-yard field-goal attempt.

Cousins was getting treatment on the sideline during the Packers’ ensuing possession, which ended with them losing the ball on downs at the Minnesota 10-yard line.

Backup quarterback Jaren Hall entered the game when the Vikings regained possession with 7:15 left in the game. Hall is a rookie fifth-round pick from BYU.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks with head coach Kevin O'Connell, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Ludtke

