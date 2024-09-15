Vikings’ Jefferson forced out of game with bruised quad that leaves him sore but optimistic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was forced out of the game in the third quarter of their 23-17 victory over San Francisco on Sunday with a bruised right quadriceps, leaving him with significant soreness but guarded optimism about playing next week.

Jefferson was blocking on the play late in the third quarter when he collided with teammate Garrett Bradbury and also took contact from 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Jefferson, who caught a 97-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, was in significant pain on the turf before limping off the field with assistance from the medical staff.

Jefferson, who missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury, finished with four receptions for 133 yards on seven targets.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “We played tremendous ball all around, and at the end of the day all that matters is we’re winning and I’m not seriously injured.”

The Vikings (2-0) host Houston next Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruce Kluckhohn

“Not overly concerned, just a little thigh bruise, contusion, whatever you want to call it, something that happens a lot during football,” Jefferson said. “Just got to treat it up, get it feeling well and be ready to go next week.”

