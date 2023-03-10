Vikings hit free agency with need at CB, salary cap strapped

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (13-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, RB Alexander Mattison, K Greg Joseph, CB Duke Shelley, TE Irv Smith Jr., CB Chandon Sullivan, LS Andrew DePaola, OT Oli Udoh, DE Jonathan Bullard, QB Nick Mullens, CB Kris Boyd, C/G Austin Schlottman, WR Olabisi Johnson.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Ben Ellefson, DE Kenny Willekes.

NEEDS: The Vikings are mired in a salary cap crunch with a pressing need yet again at a vital position. Their top three cornerbacks from last season are all set to hit the market: Peterson, Shelley and Sullivan. Another key player the Vikings will try to re-sign is Tomlinson, who has been a valuable part of a struggling defense over the past two years. The status of OLB Za’Darius Smith is in doubt given his cap hit of more than $15.9 million, but without him the Vikings would be awfully thin on edge rushers. The Vikings already released LB Eric Kendricks and WR Adam Thielen this week for cap relief, with more maneuvering through restructures or releases left to do. The interior of the OL remains a weakness, with Bradbury’s contract expiring and Ed Ingram Jr. coming off a rough rookie season as a pass blocker at the perpetually unsettled RG spot.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): About $9.4 million over as of Friday.

