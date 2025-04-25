Vikings get Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in NFL draft with 24th overall pick

The Minnesota Vikings selected Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, completing an offseason overhaul of the interior of their offensive line.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Jackson, who was the third guard taken behind Alabama’s Tyler Booker at No. 12 and North Dakota State’s Gray Zabel at No. 18, was a second-team Associated Press All-American for the national champion Buckeyes.

Jackson was a three-year starter at left guard before moving to left tackle midway through his senior season after an injury at that position.

After struggling for several years to stabilize the offensive line, the Vikings finally got aggressive and signed center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries in free agency — both away from Indianapolis — for a combined, guaranteed total of more than $53 million.

Now they’ll likely have three new starters in the middle between standout tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill. Center Garrett Bradbury was released and signed with New England. Right guard Dalton Risner became a free agent. Left guard Blake Brandel, who was drafted as a tackle, could become a versatile backup.

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, center, participates in a drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki

The Vikings have only three picks remaining in this draft, one in the third round on Friday and one each in the fifth and seventh rounds on Saturday.

