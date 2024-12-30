Vikings expose Packers struggles in pass defense without injured cornerback Jaire Alexander

Sam Darnold’s ability to pick apart Green Bay’s defense underscored one of the biggest challenges facing the Packers as they head into the playoffs.

Injuries to the secondary have left the Packers vulnerable against quality passing attacks.

Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, missed a sixth straight game with a knee injury Sunday as Darnold threw for a career-high 377 yards in the Minnesota Vikings’ 27-25 victory over Green Bay.

Asked Monday if there’s any chance Alexander could return the rest of the season, Packers coach Matt LaFleur replied, “I don’t know.”

Alexander remains exceptional in pass coverage when he’s available, but he has played just 10 defensive snaps over the past two months. He missed a Nov. 3 loss to Detroit with a knee injury and was on the field for 10 plays at Chicago the following week before the injury knocked him out again. He hasn’t played since.

“I do know that he’s been dealing with swelling and, you know, he doesn’t feel right to go out there and play,” LaFleur said.

Other Green Bay defensive backs are hurting as well.

Rookie safety Evan Williams has missed two straight games with a quadriceps injury. Rookie safety Javon Bullard returned Sunday after missing two games with an ankle issue, but Zayne Anderson left with a concussion six days after his breakout performance in a 34-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings (14-2) capitalized, as Darnold threw three touchdown passes while building a 27-10 lead.

“We’ve got to do a better job in coverage, for sure,” LaFleur said. “I think your coverage is going to get better if you can get a better pass rush, as well, so it all goes hand in hand.”

The Packers (11-5) are slotted as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, though they could move up to sixth if they beat the Chicago Bears (4-12) and the Washington Commanders (11-5) lose at Dallas (7-9) on Sunday. The No. 7 seed will have to visit the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) in the wild-card round.

They don’t have much of a chance of winning playoff games on the road if they play the way they did in Minnesota.

“I didn’t feel like it was to our standard, and you got to give them credit,” LaFleur said. “I mean, that’s a good football team. But I thought there was a lot of things within our own control in terms of playing with fundamentals and discipline that we did not do a very good job of. And that was disappointing. It just was sloppy football.”

What’s working

In each of its games with the Vikings, the Packers have shown their tenacity as they’ve worked their way back from huge deficits before ultimately falling just short.

In its Sept. 29 loss to Minnesota at Lambeau Field, Green Bay fell behind 28-0, but got the final margin down to 31-29. This time, Green Bay trailed 27-10 midway through the fourth quarter, but got the lead down to two points again.

What needs work

Six days after getting the first shutout of the NFL season, Green Bay couldn’t slow down Minnesota’s offense. The Vikings scored three touchdowns and two field goals in a span of six drives midway through the game. … Green Bay continues to start slowly against divisional opponents. The Packers trailed 13-3 at halftime Sunday and have been outscored 85-27 in the first half of their games with NFC North foes. They’ve outscored all other opponents 192-89 in the first half. … The Packers had only one sack and often gave Darnold plenty of time to throw.

Stock up

LB Edgerrin Cooper continued his stellar rookie season by making 10 tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage. … DL Karl Brooks had a sack and also pounced on the ball when CB Carrington Valentine fumbled at the end of an interception return.

Stock down

WR Jayden Reed had just one catch for 6 yards out of his four targets. Reed has accumulated fewer than 35 yards receiving in six of his past seven games. … DL Lukas Van Ness hasn’t had a sack in his past four games.

Injuries

Along with the injuries in the secondary, DL Devonte Wyatt left with a concussion and WR Christian Watson (knee) and LB Quay Walker (ankle) didn’t play.

Key number

7 — Josh Jacobs has a touchdown run in each of his past seven games to match the longest such streak in franchise history. Hall of Famer Paul Hornung had a touchdown run in seven straight games in 1960.

Next steps

The Packers tune up for the playoffs by hosting the slumping Bears. Chicago has lost 10 straight games overall and has dropped its past 11 meetings with the Packers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.