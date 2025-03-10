Vikings agree to deals with C Ryan Kelly, CB Isaiah Rodgers and bring back CB Byron Murphy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with center Ryan Kelly and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers after the NFL’s free agent negotiation window opened on Monday, targeting an accomplished veteran for their lagging interior offensive line and a young player with upside from the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Vikings later announced an agreement to bring back Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy, one of their top priorities to retain after a breakout sixth NFL season during which he posted career bests in tackles (81), interceptions (six) and passes defensed (14).

Kelly will leave Indianapolis for a two-year, $18 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it can’t be finalized until the signing period begins on Wednesday. Rodgers will depart Philadelphia for a two-year, $15 million contract with $8 million guaranteed, another person confirmed to the AP. Murphy will get a three-year, $66 million deal, a third person told the AP.

Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowl pick over nine seasons with the Colts, missed seven games in 2024 to neck and knee injuries. He’s long been one of the league’s best run blockers since being drafted in the first round in 2016 out of Alabama.

Kelly’s arrival might well mean the end of Garrett Bradbury’s six-year tenure as Minnesota’s starting center since he was drafted in the first round in 2019, unless one of them were to move to one of the guard spots that also need help.

FILE - Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zach Bolinger

Rodgers was also drafted by Indianapolis, but as a project in the sixth round in 2020 out of Massachusetts. He played three seasons for the Colts before receiving a yearlong suspension in 2023 for violating the league’s gambling policy. Rodgers was cut after the punishment was handed down and signed with the Eagles two months later. Reinstated before last season, Rodgers was a depth player with upside in a standout group of cornerbacks and had 26 tackles and four passes defensed in 15 games. He made three starts.

The 27-year-old Rodgers will have an inside track to a starting spot alongside Murphy, with veterans Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin set to come off the books as free agents. Mekhi Blackmon, who was Minnesota’s second-round pick in the 2023 draft, will be back in the mix after sitting out last year while recovering from a torn ACL suffered on the first day of training camp.

Last season, the Vikings behind the direction of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had a remarkably fruitful shopping spree in free agency with players they viewed as undervalued on the market. The group of newcomers led by linebackers Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman helped spark a 14-3 record that was one of the surprises of the league.

Another player signed last year who far outperformed his contract was quarterback Sam Darnold, whose bridge status was shed when first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy was sidelined by a knee injury. Darnold agreed to a deal with Seattle on Monday, and backup Nick Mullens moved to Jacksonville along with third tight end Johnny Mundt, putting another veteran quarterback on the to-do list this week for the Vikings. Safety Cam Bynum (Indianapolis) and outside linebacker Patrick Jones (Carolina) were two other pending free agents who found new contracts elsewhere.

The Vikings remain in the market for the interior of both lines, areas that proved vital to the Eagles’ title. Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to return on a new deal after a solid debut, and incumbent punter Ryan Wright and backup safety Theo Jackson have also agreed to terms with the club to avoid restricted free agency.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

