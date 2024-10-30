Vikings acquire left tackle Robinson in trade with Jaguars after Darrisaw’s season-ending injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a trade to acquire eight-year veteran left tackle Cam Robinson following the season-ending injury for standout Christian Darrisaw.

The deal, which was announced by the Vikings on Wednesday, was pending completion of a physical exam. The Vikings will send the Jaguars a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time, and the Jaguars also will trade a conditional seventh-rounder in 2026 that can go away based on playing time.

Robinson, who has spent his entire career with the Jaguars since being drafted 34th overall in the second round in 2017 out of Alabama, will give the Vikings (5-2) another option for replacing Darrisaw after he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in the team’s last game.

Darrisaw was replaced in that game against the Los Angeles Rams by veteran David Quessenberry. The other in-house options are rookie Walter Rouse, a longer-term project as a sixth-round draft pick, and starting left guard Blake Brandel, who started three games at left tackle in 2022 when Darrisaw was out with a concussion.

Robinson was cleared from concussion protocol last week but did not start against Green Bay, with the Jaguars trying to get an extended look at backup Walker Little, their second-round draft pick in 2021 who is in the final year of his contract.

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) in action against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in London. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Luciano

This will be the second trade of a veteran in three weeks for the disappointing Jaguars (2-6), who earlier shipped defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to Seattle for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Minnesota plays at Jacksonville on Nov. 10.

Robinson served a four-game suspension last season under the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs for what he said was inadvertent but careless consumption of a banned substance after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The Vikings are also on the verge of bringing Dalton Risner back from injury. He started at left guard last season and would allow Brandel to move to left tackle at least temporarily while Robinson learns the offense. No matter what lineup the Vikings land on, though, they won’t be able to match the one-on-one dominance they leaned on with Darrisaw on quarterback Sam Darnold’s blind side.

“Obviously a great football player, but a great guy,” Brandel said. “Devastating. My heart goes out to him. It’s a tough deal, and it’s the worst part about football.”

AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this report.

