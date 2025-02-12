Veteran reliever JT Chargois in Texas Rangers spring training on a minor league deal

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran reliever JT Chargois has agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. The deal came before the team’s first workout of spring training Wednesday in Surprise, Arizona. The 34-year-old right-hander split last season between Miami and Seattle, going 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 36 games. Chargois has a career 3.35 ERA with a 16-7 record over 244 big league games with five teams since his MLB debut in 2016 with Minnesota.

