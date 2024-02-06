Veteran LHP Duffy signs minor league deal with Rangers, and former OF Peters returns as a pitcher

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy is going to spring training with the Texas Rangers on a minor league contract for the second year in a row. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since surgery for a left flexor tendon injury in 2021. The World Series champions on Monday announced that Duffy, catcher José Godoy and left-hander Chasen Shreve signed minor league deals with invitations to spring training. DJ Peters, who hit 12 homers in 52 games as an outfielder with the Rangers in 2021, also signed and will be in their minor league camp as a right-handed pitcher.

