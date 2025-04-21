Vegas hosts Minnesota with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -246, Wild +200; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-2. Brett Howden scored two goals in the win.

Vegas is 50-22-10 overall and 30-9-3 in home games. The Golden Knights have conceded 214 goals while scoring 274 for a +60 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 23-14-5 on the road and 45-30-7 overall. The Wild have a -11 scoring differential, with 225 total goals scored and 236 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 28 goals with 66 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.