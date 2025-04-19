Vegas hosts Minnesota to start the NHL Playoffs

Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -189, Wild +158; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild in game one of the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights went 3-0 against the Wild in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 25, the Golden Knights won 5-1.

Vegas has a 50-22-10 record overall and a 29-9-3 record in home games. The Golden Knights have a 21-10-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Minnesota is 45-30-7 overall and 23-13-5 on the road. The Wild have given up 236 goals while scoring 225 for a -11 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 28 goals with 66 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has eight assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.