Vegas goalie Logan Thompson week to week with injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas All-Star goalie Logan Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury. Thompson was injured in the third period of Thursday’s victory over the Minnesota Wild. He replaced by Adin Hill. Thompson had an MRI on Friday. The Knights called up Laurent Brossoit from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson. Brossoit was Vegas’ backup last season. He missed training camp because of offseason hip surgery.

