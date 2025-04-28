Vegas and Minnesota tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -218, Wild +179; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

Vegas is 30-10-3 at home and 50-22-10 overall. The Golden Knights have a +60 scoring differential, with 274 total goals scored and 214 conceded.

Minnesota has a 45-30-7 record overall and a 24-14-5 record in road games. The Wild have given up 236 goals while scoring 225 for a -11 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 28 goals with 66 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.