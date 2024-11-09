Vassell returns to Spurs lineup against Jazz seven months after suffering fractured foot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell made his season debut Saturday against the Utah Jazz after missing seven months with a stress fracture in his right foot. Vassell last played March 29 at home against the New York Knicks when he scored 23 points in 45 minutes in a 130-126 overtime victory. San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson said Vassell will not start and will be on a minutes restriction.

