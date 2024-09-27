Utah Jazz pick up 5th-year option on coach Will Hardy’s contract

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have picked up the fifth-year option on coach Will Hardy’s contract. Hardy originally signed a four-year deal with the Jazz in 2022 that included a team option for a fifth season. The move Friday will keep the 36-year-old coach with Utah through the 2026-27 season. Hardy has a 68-96 record with no postseason appearances entering his third season with Utah. Hardy is the second youngest head coach in the NBA. He had stops as an assistant coach in Boston and San Antonio before being hired by Utah.

