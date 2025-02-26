Utah Hockey Club host the Wild, look to continue home win streak

Minnesota Wild (34-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (26-24-9, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club host the Minnesota Wild aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Utah has gone 26-24-9 overall with an 8-8-2 record against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club serve 9.6 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in the league.

Minnesota is 34-20-4 overall with an 11-7-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have allowed 163 goals while scoring 167 for a +4 scoring differential.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 4-0 in the last meeting. Barrett Hayton led the Utah Hockey Club with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 21 goals and 43 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Dylan Guenther has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Marco Rossi has 21 goals and 29 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.