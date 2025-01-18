USC hires Rob Ryan as its assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan has been named Southern California’s assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach. Ryan replaces Matt Entz, who became Fresno State’s head coach last month. Ryan has 35 years of experience as an assistant, including 24 years in the NFL with nine franchises. He spent the past three seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders’ senior defensive assistant under Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce. Ryan worked with USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn when they were both on staffs with the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

