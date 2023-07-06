USA Basketball unveils the 12-man roster for this summer’s World Cup in Philippines

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) starts a fast break, trailed by teammates, guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 27, 2023. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards agreed Monday, July 3, 2023, on a five-year, $207 million contract extension that could reach $260 million. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/José Luis Villegas]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grant Hill started working on the USA Basketball roster for this summer’s World Cup many months ago, long before the first invitations were extended. He hopes the result will make it worth all that effort. USA Basketball formally unveiled the 12-player World Cup roster on Thursday, with no changes to the group that had made commitments in recent weeks. The final list: New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Brooklyn teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah’s Walker Kessler, Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.