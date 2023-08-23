USA Basketball team gets its first look at World Cup venue

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Anthony Edwards took a shot from half-court, watched it swish and then turned around and started yelling in celebration. It seemed like the USA Basketball World Cup team rather enjoyed its first trip to Mall of Asia Arena. The Americans got their first look at their World Cup venue on Wednesday night with a short practice inside the arena. They will play every game of their run in the tournament there, starting with Saturday’s opener against New Zealand and, they hope, stretching all the way through the gold-medal game on Sept. 10.

