US women’s Olympic basketball knows it has work to do after loss to WNBA team

PHOENIX (AP) — There is no panic in the U.S. women’s Olympic team. The Americans have been in this spot before. The U.S. lost to the WNBA All-Star team on Saturday night and are headed on a flight to London to continue their prep for the Paris Olympics. Breanna Stewart said it felt like deja vu and she wasn’t wrong. The 2021 Olympic team also lost to the WNBA All-Star team in a tune-up to the Tokyo Games. They went on to cruise to a seventh consecutive gold medal in Tokyo that year. Just like in the 2021 exhibition game, the Americans had no answer for Arike Ogunbowale.

