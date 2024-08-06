US women respect the history Nigeria has accomplished by making the Olympic basketball quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier and her U.S. teammates admire what Nigeria has done, becoming the first African country to qualify for the Olympic basketball quarterfinals. They hope to end the feel-good story of the tournament on Wednesday when the two teams play in the elimination round. The teams are no strangers. They played each other in the Tokyo Olympics opener in 2021, when the Americans came away with a nine-point victory. It was one of only two games decided by single digits during their 58-game Olympic winning streak. They also played in February at an Olympic qualifying tournament, where the U.S. won 100-46.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.