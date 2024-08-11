US ties China in Paris Olympics gold medal count after Americans’ nail-biting women’s hoops win

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. women’s basketball team held off France to win gold in the final event of the Paris Olympics, and that hardware was needed for the Americans to tie China for the most with 40. The U.S. easily won the total medal count with 126. Aside from the 40 gold, the Americans won 42 silver and 44 bronze. China came in second in the total medal race with 91. China won 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze. Japan was a distant third with 20 gold medals, 45 overall. Britain won 65 medals, but only 14 were gold for an overall ranking of seventh.

