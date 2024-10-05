Urena’s 6TD passes send Mercyhurst past Buffalo State 55-0

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Adam Urena threw four of his six touchdowns in the first half and Mercyhurst beat Division III-affiliate Buffalo State 55-0. Urena led the Lakers on a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive to start the contest when he connected with Rylan Davison from 7 yards. The big play of the drive happened when Urena completed a 39-yard pass to Cameron Barmore. After Nathan Nagucki kicked a 20-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead, the Lakers closed the first quarter with a seven-play, 55-yard drive with Urena throwing an 18-yard touchdown to Barmore.

