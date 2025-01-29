Unrivaled set to crown 1-on-1 champion with $250,000 given to winner

Unrivaled will crown its first one-on-one champion on Feb. 14. The new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league announced the rules for the tournament that will be played over three days. Thirty players will be divided into four pods with the eventual champion winning $250,000. The runner-up will get $50,000 with each semifinalist earning $25,000. Players on the winner’s 3-on-3 team will each receive $10,000. Fans will vote for where players will be seeded in their pods, which were determined by distributing talent, position and compelling matchups. Rounds up until the finals will be single elimination with games played to 11 points or 10 minutes, whichever is reached first.

