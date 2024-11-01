Unrivaled announces expansion to 36 players after outperforming financial projections

Unrivaled is already expanding its rosters before the inaugural season of the new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league begins. Co-founder Napheesa Collier announced on social media the league will increase from 30 players to 36, allowing each team to have six players. Over the past few months Unrivaled has unveiled a roster full of WNBA talent through social media. Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever was the 30th player announced Thursday, joining players such as Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd and Angel Reese.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.