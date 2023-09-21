UNC QB Drake Maye’s confidence is soaring as the 17th-ranked Tar Heels visit struggling Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No. 17 North Carolina visits ACC-rival Pittsburgh with the two programs heading in opposite directions. The Tar Heels are off to a 3-0 start behind sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, who threw for 414 yards in a victory over Minnesota last week. The Panthers are 1-2 following back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and West Virginia. Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec will get the start despite shaky performances against the Bearcats and Mountaineers. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi says the team still believes in Jurkovec, adding the blame for the Panthers’ offensive issues goes far beyond Jurkovec’s play.

