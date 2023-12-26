UNC coach Mack Brown views Duke’s Mayo Bowl as ‘new opportunity’ for new QB Conner Harrell, others

CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Mack Brown has a new moniker for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, calling it the “New Opportunity Bowl.” With star quarterback Drake Maye and 11 other starters from the beginning of the season skipping the bowl game because they’re preparing for the NFL draft, entering the transfer portal or recovering from injuries, the Tar Heels largely will be using the game against West Virginia to evaluate young talent moving forward. Like many other college stars, Maye opted out of the game to limit the risk of injury. Conner Harrell will be making his first career start.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.