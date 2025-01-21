UConn teammates Bueckers and Fudd looking to make up for lost time after injury-filled careers

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were the top-ranked recruits in back-to-back classes, but injuries have limited the number of games the two guards have played together. There is one last chance for the two stars to lead the UConn women’s basketball team to its 12th national title. Bueckers is averaging 19.4 points and 3.9 assists in 17 games for the sixth-ranked Huskies. Fudd is averaging 11.5 points in the 13 games she has appeared in heading into Wednesday’s matchup against Villanova. Bueckers made history in Sunday’s win over Seton Hall by scoring her 2,000th career point.

