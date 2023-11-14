UConn stands alone, earning ranking in women’s basketball poll for record 566th consecutive week

UConn now stands alone, passing Tennessee with a 566th consecutive week ranked in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. During their 30-year run, the Huskies have never been lower than No. 18 _ the team’s ranking in the preseason poll of 1993-94 when the streak started. The Huskies have won a record 11 national championships since that streak began and have been No. 1 in the poll 250 of the weeks. UConn has also been in the top 10 for an incredible 548 of the 565 weeks, including a run of 313 straight polls.

