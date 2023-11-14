UConn stands alone, earning ranking in women’s basketball poll for record 566th consecutive week

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma protests a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B. DeBlaker]

UConn now stands alone, passing Tennessee with a 566th consecutive week ranked in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. During their 30-year run, the Huskies have never been lower than No. 18 _ the team’s ranking in the preseason poll of 1993-94 when the streak started. The Huskies have won a record 11 national championships since that streak began and have been No. 1 in the poll 250 of the weeks. UConn has also been in the top 10 for an incredible 548 of the 565 weeks, including a run of 313 straight polls.

