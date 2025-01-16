UConn guard Paige Bueckers returns from left knee sprain and scores 12 points in 23 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers hardly showed any signs of rust after missing two games with a sprained left knee. Bueckers scored 12 points in 23 minutes in No. 6 UConn’s 71-45 rout of St. John’s on Wednesday night. Bueckers was 1 of 4 in the first half when UConn held a 15-point lead and struggled to find the All-American guard shots in an uneven opening 20 minutes. Bueckers returned after sitting out wins over Xavier and Georgetown and heads into Sunday’s game against Seton Hall six shy of becoming UConn’s 12th 2000-point scorer.

