UCLA is riding a revived rush offense during a three-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA was 1-5 at the halfway point of coach DeShaun Foster’s first season, and nothing embodied the Bruins’ struggles better than their nonexistent rush offense. But after three straight wins, fueled by a resurgent ground game, UCLA has found itself starting to turn around what looked like a lost year. The Bruins have at least 30 carries in each game of the winning streak, totaling 95 rushing yards at Rutgers, 139 at Nebraska and 211 against Iowa.

