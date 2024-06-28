U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland unveil 1st 6 players for 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

The U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland have named their first six players for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off taking place in February. Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk are among the Americans. Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are among those chosen by Hockey Canada. The tournament is a precursor to the 2026 Milan Olympics that marks the return of NHL players to that showcase event.

