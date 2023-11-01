Tyreek Hill voted the No. 1 wide receiver in AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

Tyreek Hill was voted No. 1 wide receiver at the midpoint of the season by The Associated Press. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at wide receiver, making their selections based on current status through Week 8. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points. Hill, who finished third behind Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams in the preseason poll, received six first-place votes. Jefferson got two first-place votes. Twelve receivers got votes, including rookie Puka Nacua, D.J. Moore, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Evans and Adams.

