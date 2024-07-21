Tyler Phillips tosses six scoreless innings and Phillies avoid sweep with 6-0 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Tyler Phillips gave up four hits in six innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Phillips (2-0) struck out three and walked one. It was the right-hander’s third game and second start since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 5.

The Phillies, who had lost three straight and four of their last five games, ended the Pirates’ winning streak at six. Pittsburgh was shut out for the seventh time this season.

Alec Bohm led off the second inning with a single off Marco Gonzales (1-1), stopped at third on a double from Edmundo Sosa and put Philadelphia ahead on Weston Wilson’s sacrifice fly. Garrett Stubbs followed with an RBI single.

Gonzales lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Trea Turner hit an RBI single to right in the seventh inning after Oneil Cruz dropped the transition on what could have been an inning-ending double play. Kyle Schwarber then scored on a Bryce Harper groundball before Bohm added a fifth run with a single through the left side of the infield.

Nick Castellanos capped the scoring with a home run, his 14th of the season, off Josh Fleming in the ninth.

Pittsburgh’s best chance came in the third inning, when Andrew McCutchen singled with two outs and Bryan Reynolds walked in front of Cruz, who had three RBIs in each of the previous two games. Cruz struck out swinging on a 2-2 curveball in the dirt.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (10-4, 2.76 ERA) is set to return Monday following low back spasms to make his first start since July 12, opposite Minnesota Twins RHP Bailey Ober (8-5, 4.14)

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.46) will be called upon Monday to start a three-game series against the Cardinals. RHP Andre Pallante (4-4, 4.21) will go for St. Louis.

