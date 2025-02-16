Ty France finalizes 1-year deal with Twins, who add Erasmo Ramírez with minor league contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First baseman Ty France finalized a one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, who also announced a minor league deal with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez on Saturday.

The 30-year-old France hit .234 with 24 doubles, 13 homers and 51 RBIs last year for Seattle and Cincinnati, who acquired him on July 29 after he was designated for assignment. He became a free agent on Nov. 1 when he refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville.

France has a .263 average with 74 homers and 312 RBIs in six seasons with San Diego (2019-20), Seattle (2020-24) and Cincinnati.

The 34-year-old Ramírez was 3-0 with one save and a 4.35 ERA in 13 relief appearances for Tampa Bay last season and 3-4 with four saves and a 3.23 ERA for Triple-A Durham. He is 43-34 with five saves and a 4.37 ERA in 13 seasons with Seattle (2012-14, 2017, 2018), Tampa Bay (2015-17, 2023-24), Boston (2019), the New York Mets (2020), Detroit (2021), Washington (2022-23) and the Rays.

