Twins-White Sox game has been postponed because of rain

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota’s game at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night has been postponed because of rain.

The rainout will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Twins beat the White Sox 8-6 in 11 innings on Monday night in the series opener. It was their third straight victory and fourth in five games overall.

The Twins are 8-0 against the White Sox this season.

