Twins third baseman Royce Lewis to start injury rehab assignment on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis will begin an injury rehab assignment on Friday at Triple-A St. Paul.

Lewis hasn’t played since he picked up a moderate hamstring strain while running out a ground ball in a spring training game on March 16.

The Twins were counting on Lewis to be a fixture at third base and in the middle of the batting order this season, but his injury history has been troubling. He has spent time on the injured list with a torn ACL, strained oblique and strained quadriceps over the past four years.

Lewis hit .309 with 15 home runs in 2023 but slumped to a .207 average with just six home runs after the All-Star break last year.

The Twins also placed utility man Willi Castro on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique. Infielder Mickey Gasper was recalled from St. Paul to take his roster spot.

