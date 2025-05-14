Twins run winning streak to 9 with a 6-3 victory over the Orioles in a doubleheader opener

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vázquez hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to their ninth straight victory, 6-3 over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The teams were able to start on time Wednesday after a rainout the previous night, and the Orioles led 3-0 after Gunnar Henderson’s two-run homer in the third. Then Minnesota answered with four runs in the fourth.

Brooks Lee led off the inning with a homer. After a walk and a single, Dean Kremer (3-5) was able to retire the next two batters before Vázquez connected for his first homer of the season.

Trevor Larnach added an RBI double in the ninth and ended up on third on an error. Then he scored on a wild pitch.

Brock Stewart (1-0) won in relief. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O'Neill (9) steals second base in front of Minnesota Twins second baseman Brooks Lee (2) during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough

Minnesota won despite four errors.

Twins first baseman Ty France left the game in the fifth because of a left foot contusion.

Orioles outfielder Ramón Laureano was ejected when he spiked his helmet after being called out on strikes to end the sixth.

Key moments

Baltimore had men on first and second in the seventh when Ryan O’Hearn hit a shallow liner to center. Byron Buxton made a sliding catch to end the inning.

A walk and two errors helped the Orioles put men on first and third with two out in the eighth before Ramón Urías struck out.

Key stat

Vázquez had only two RBIs this season before driving in three with one swing of the bat.

Up next

The Orioles had not announced a starter for the second game. Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2) takes the mound for Minnesota.

