Twins’ Royce Lewis will miss start of season after hurting his hamstring

By The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles Jackson Holliday is caught stealing third base by Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis in the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis will miss the start of the season due to a strained left hamstring.

An MRI revealed a moderate sprain after Lewis hurt himself running out a grounder in the Twins’ Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

Lewis, 25, has a history of injuries. He played in 82 games last season due to quadriceps and adductor issues. That followed a 2023 season in which he played 58 games while working through injuries to his oblique and his hamstring.

He batted .233 with a .295 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 47 RBIs last season. He hit .309 with a .372 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 52 RBIs and six steals.

