Twins reinstate Byron Buxton from concussion injured list after 11-game absence

SEATTLE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated center fielder Byron Buxton from the seven-day concussion injured list on Friday before beginning a three-game series in Seattle, two weeks after he collided with shortstop Carlos Correa in pursuit of a shallow fly ball.

Buxton missed 11 games after the collision, which also sent Correa into the concussion protocol. Correa only needed the minimum seven-day stay on the injured list and missed five games.

To make room for Buxton, outfielder Carson McCusker was sent back to Triple-A St. Paul. Buxton was batting .261 with an .834 OPS and 18 extra-base hits, including 10 homers, before he was hurt. He also had 33 runs, 27 RBIs and eight steals in his first 41 games.

