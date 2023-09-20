Twins put Carlos Correa on the IL with foot issue, and Royce Lewis to have MRI on hamstring

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Rookie third baseman Royce Lewis was also scheduled for more testing, including an MRI on Thursday after the team returns home, on the left hamstring that tightened up on him Tuesday. Correa has been battling his injury since May and aggravated it in the first inning on Monday. The decision to place him on the IL, retroactive to Tuesday, came after an MRI, according to bench coach and interim manager Jayce Tingler.

