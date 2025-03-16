Twins pitching prospect to miss third consecutive season because of an injury

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins prospect Matt Canterino will miss his third consecutive season because of an injury.

The 27-year-old right-hander had shoulder surgery last week in Dallas, the team announced on Sunday.

Canterino was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2019 amateur draft out of Rice University. He is 2-2 with a 1.48 ERA in 26 career minor league games, striking out 130 in 85 innings.

But he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

Canterino was sidelined for the 2023 season after he had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 24, 2022. He spent last season on the 60-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain.

He also didn’t play professionally in 2020 when the minor league season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

