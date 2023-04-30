Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle shut down with elbow injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle will be shut down for at least four weeks after tests revealed a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his pitching elbow.

Mahle left his most recent start last Thursday against Kansas City after four innings, showing diminished velocity. Mahle said after the game there wasn’t much concern, but he had an MRI and X-rays.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced the diagnosis following Sunday’s game against the Royals and said Mahle will be shut down from throwing for four weeks before being re-evaluated.

The news comes a day after Minnesota placed fellow starter Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain. Bailey Ober, who started 31 games for the Twins over the past two seasons, took Maeda’s spot in the rotation.

The 28-year-old Mahle is 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA in five starts this season. The right-hander was acquired at the trade deadline from Cincinnati last year for three prospects.

Shoulder issues sidelined Mahle after he arrived in Minnesota and he spent time on the injured list. In nine starts for the Twins, he’s left the game three times due to injury.

