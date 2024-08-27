Twins claim reliever Tonkin off waivers from Yankees; veteran has switched teams 5 times in 9 months

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins claimed well-traveled relief pitcher Michael Tonkin off waivers from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, attempting to boost a taxed bullpen by bringing back the 34-year-old for a second stint this season.

Tonkin was drafted by the Twins and made his debut with them in 2013, pitching five years for the team before moving to the Japan Pacific League in 2018. The right-hander was out of the major leagues for five seasons until returning in 2023 and logging 80 innings for the Atlanta Braves.

This is the fifth time Tonkin has switched teams in the last nine months, having signed with the New York Mets to start the season, been traded to the Twins, gone back on waivers to the Mets, moved across town through waivers to the Yankees and now headed to the Twins again. Tonkin has a 4.23 ERA in 291 1/3 career innings, all in relief.

The Twins have four relievers on the injured list, including two they were counting on for key late-inning roles. Brock Stewart is done for the season after appearing in only 16 games and needing shoulder surgery. Justin Topa has yet to pitch for the Twins this year because of knee and elbow injuries.

