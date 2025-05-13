Twins and Orioles to play Wednesday doubleheader after weather postpones Tuesday’s game

BALTIMORE (AP) — The opener of a three-game series between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game starting at 12:05 EDT.

Minnesota right-hander Bailey Ober will face Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer in the opener of the doubleheader. Neither team has announced a starter for the second game.

Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson was scheduled to face Orioles left-hander Cade Povich on Tuesday before the game was postponed. Both teams had a day off on Monday.

The Twins have won eight straight after beating the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Sunday.

