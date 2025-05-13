Twins and Orioles to play Wednesday doubleheader after weather postpones Tuesday’s game

By The Associated Press
The tarp covers the infield as the baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins was postponed due to weather, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Baltimore, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

BALTIMORE (AP) — The opener of a three-game series between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game starting at 12:05 EDT.

Minnesota right-hander Bailey Ober will face Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer in the opener of the doubleheader. Neither team has announced a starter for the second game.

Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson was scheduled to face Orioles left-hander Cade Povich on Tuesday before the game was postponed. Both teams had a day off on Monday.

The Twins have won eight straight after beating the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Sunday.

