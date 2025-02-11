Twins agree to deal with free agent Ty France, bringing in 2022 All-Star as another option at 1B

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and free agent first baseman Ty France agreed to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, adding the 2022 All-Star to the mix at their most unsettled position.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized. France has spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Mariners, who traded him last summer to the Cincinnati Reds after he’d been placed on waivers. France, who was drafted by the San Diego Padres and made his major league debut with them in 2019, was dealt to the Mariners in 2020.

France had three full seasons as the regular first baseman for the Mariners, batting .272 with a .415 slugging percentage and a .763 OPS from 2021-23. He led the majors in hit by pitches in both 2021 (27) and 2023 (34). In 2022, he hit 20 homers with 83 RBIs in 140 games.

The 30-year-old France became a free agent in November when he refused an outright assignment by the Reds to Triple-A. He’ll give the Twins an experienced hitter to consider starting on Monday with their first full-squad workout in Fort Myers, Florida. The departure of Carlos Santana in free agency for the Cleveland Guardians left a void at first base, where Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien are also viable options with significant upside on offense. The challenge will be replacing the defense provided by Santana, who won the AL Gold Glove award in 2024.

Minnesota also will take a look at first baseman Mike Ford, among 16 players invited to spring training on minor league contracts. Ford appeared in 17 games with the Reds last season, his sixth major league team in six years. He hit a career-high 16 home runs in 83 games for the Mariners with a .798 OPS in 2023.

The Twins have had another quiet offseason, with their payroll in a holding pattern. They signed left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe and backup outfielder Harrison Bader last week, the only other additions of significance before France.

The Twins had two relief pitchers claimed off waivers on Tuesday, right-hander Ronny Henriquez to the Miami Marlins and left-hander Brent Headrick to the New York Yankees. Headrick’s departure created space for France on the 40-man roster. Henriquez was designated for assignment on Friday to make room for Coulombe, who was signed to a $3 million, one-year deal.

The Twins also traded outfielder Michael Helman to the St. Louis Cardinals last week for cash, clearing a space for outfielder Harrison Bader, who signed for a guaranteed $6.25 million on a contract that includes a mutual 2026 option and bonuses that would pay him up to $7.75 million in 2025 alone if he plays regularly.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.