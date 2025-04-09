Twins ace Pablo López left game against Royals in 5th inning with right hamstring tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pablo López left Tuesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the fifth inning due to right hamstring tightness, according to the Minnesota Twins medical staff.

López grabbed the back of his leg after walking Jonathan India. Manager Rocco Baldelli and trainer Nick Paparesta visited the mound and took López out after a short discussion.

“What Pablo has going on is a mild right hamstring strain,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow to get it checked out. When I say ‘mild’, we think it’s very mild. We’re going to keep him on course. We’re not going to have any change of plans of any kind right now. We’re just going to assess it and see what tomorrow shows us.”

López threw 78 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

“It took a second for Pablo to process and make a decision as to whether or not he wanted to mention anything,” Baldelli said. “These guys are competitive and they want to stay in the game. He just needed a second to realize the right thing to do was to mention it. I’m glad he did because the last thing we need is for him to go out there and pitch with something that could potentially get worse. Getting him out of the game was a must.”

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel

Cole Sands came on in relief for the Twins.

