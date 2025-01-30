Twin threat: England rugby brothers Tom and Ben Curry to make history in Six Nations

Tom and Ben Curry will become the first twins to play together in England’s men’s rugby team in the Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. They are 26, look the same, sound the same, play for the same club and play in the same position. They live together too. The Curry brothers have come as a pair pretty much their entire life and this weekend marks the culmination of their arm-in-arm journey to the top of the sport. This is a look at the path to their big day and at other famous twins in sports, including the tennis-playing Bryan brothers.

