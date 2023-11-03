Twin brothers suing NCAA in federal court over eligibility dispute involving NIL compensation

CHICAGO (AP) — Twin brothers are suing the NCAA in federal court, alleging they were ruled ineligible because of compensation they received for use of their name, image and likeness while they were playing for an Atlanta academy. The suit was filed on behalf of Matthew Bewley and Ryan Bewley, 19-year-old twins from Florida, in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The Bewleys played for Overtime Elite Academy for two seasons before accepting scholarships from Chicago State. The brothers are seeking damages and an injunction that would clear them to play for the Cougars, who visit Bowling Green on Monday night for their season opener.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.